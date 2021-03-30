Breaking News: Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, was charged in federal court for the first time with sex-trafficking of a minor. https://t.co/uxOPl3kKoM
— The New York Times (@nytimes) March 29, 2021
One thought on “About time”
There’s more to this then meets the eye.
The involvement of Leslie Wexler of L Brands, Guy Laroche’s Paris modeling agency and the multi-million dollar properties that Epstein owned with zero income.
Modeling agencies and Victoria Secrets?