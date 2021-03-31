Coming to a GOP-controlled state near you

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “Coming to a GOP-controlled state near you

  1. The Republicans can succeed in this evil doing only if the Democrats allow them to.
    The question is whether or not the Democrats will permit the Republicans to continue to erode our democratic-republic in their pursuit to set up an autocratic government in its place?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *