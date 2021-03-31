It's growing more likely that a GOP-controlled legislature will subvert a 2024 election result. Republicans are laying the groundwork to do just that, right now. Trump's backing of a radical GOP candidate for Georgia Sec State makes it explicit. My latest:https://t.co/BicTHa2p67
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) March 30, 2021
One thought on “Coming to a GOP-controlled state near you”
The Republicans can succeed in this evil doing only if the Democrats allow them to.
The question is whether or not the Democrats will permit the Republicans to continue to erode our democratic-republic in their pursuit to set up an autocratic government in its place?