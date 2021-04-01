As you may have seen, the ex-daughter-in-law said Trump gave her and her husband an apartment as a wedding present — but it wasn’t really a present, and he eventually got it back and sold it. Oops! Hello, IRS?
Breaking NYT: State prosecutors in Manhattan investigating Trump and the Trump Organization have subpoenaed the personal bank records of company CFO Allen Weisselberg and are questioning gifts he and his family received from Trump. https://t.co/r9PTVXss6Y
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 31, 2021