Behind the dark-money web that put Barrett (and Kavanaugh and Gorsuch) on the Supreme Court https://t.co/Zgf2ke6ola
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) April 1, 2021
Behind the dark-money web that put Barrett (and Kavanaugh and Gorsuch) on the Supreme Court https://t.co/Zgf2ke6ola
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) April 1, 2021
One thought on “What dark money can buy”
The connection between the Roman Catholic Church and the anti-Federalists goes back to the founding of the country.
These two groups have been attempting to undermine the US Constitution since the Congress of Vienna in 1814-1815.
Their connection to the assassination of Lincoln is fairly well established.
The anti-Federalists became the Federalist Society of today.
The Roman Catholic Church is today what it has always been, anti-democratic