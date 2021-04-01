One thought on “What dark money can buy

  1. The connection between the Roman Catholic Church and the anti-Federalists goes back to the founding of the country.
    These two groups have been attempting to undermine the US Constitution since the Congress of Vienna in 1814-1815.
    Their connection to the assassination of Lincoln is fairly well established.

    The anti-Federalists became the Federalist Society of today.
    The Roman Catholic Church is today what it has always been, anti-democratic

