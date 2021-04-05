Ron DeSantis is a blight on the land

0 shares Share

'60 Minutes' nails Ron DeSantis in vaccine 'pay to play' — with program allowing the rich to fly in for shots https://t.co/Kx3utTKg0S — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) April 5, 2021

Belle Glade, FL is a majority Black community. Many residents don’t have cars. In the earlier days of vaccination, elderly residents would have to take two buses to Publix, because @GovRonDeSantis made that the only option.pic.twitter.com/lIkjhlxXot — Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) April 4, 2021

Says Mayor James of West Palm Beach: “But isn't it funny that these mistakes only happen in communities that have that kind of wealth? They didn't make a mistake and send a thousand doses to the poorest communities in our county?” https://t.co/gyrW9hYPTg — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 4, 2021