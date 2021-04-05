'60 Minutes' nails Ron DeSantis in vaccine 'pay to play' — with program allowing the rich to fly in for shots https://t.co/Kx3utTKg0S
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) April 5, 2021
Belle Glade, FL is a majority Black community. Many residents don’t have cars. In the earlier days of vaccination, elderly residents would have to take two buses to Publix, because @GovRonDeSantis made that the only option.pic.twitter.com/lIkjhlxXot
— Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) April 4, 2021
Says Mayor James of West Palm Beach: “But isn't it funny that these mistakes only happen in communities that have that kind of wealth? They didn't make a mistake and send a thousand doses to the poorest communities in our county?” https://t.co/gyrW9hYPTg
— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 4, 2021
Campaign finance reports obtained by 60 Minutes show that weeks before Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a partnership with Publix grocery stores to distribute the vaccine in its pharmacies, Publix donated $100,000 to his PAC. https://t.co/bS3ZBeET1W pic.twitter.com/BSUlpVbXSP
— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 4, 2021
One thought on “Ron DeSantis is a blight on the land”
US Rep. Matt Gaetz, Fl. ( coup participant)
Joel Greenberg (ex-tax collector from Maitland, Fl.)
Chris Dorworth (ex-Florida legislator and land developer)
Governor Ron DeSantis
US Rep. Jim Jordan, Oh. (coup supporter and Freedom Caucus mouthpiece)
US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (dumbass)
Roger Stone (criminal and coup plotter)
Trump (traitor)
What all of these people have in common is that they are all Republicans, they all know each other well, and they were all involved in the January 6 attempted coup.
What does Joe Scarborough think about the guy, Gaetz, who sits in the seat that Joe himself once occupied in Florida’s 1st District?