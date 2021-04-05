Ron DeSantis is a blight on the land

  1. US Rep. Matt Gaetz, Fl. ( coup participant)
    Joel Greenberg (ex-tax collector from Maitland, Fl.)
    Chris Dorworth (ex-Florida legislator and land developer)
    Governor Ron DeSantis
    US Rep. Jim Jordan, Oh. (coup supporter and Freedom Caucus mouthpiece)
    US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (dumbass)
    Roger Stone (criminal and coup plotter)
    Trump (traitor)

    What all of these people have in common is that they are all Republicans, they all know each other well, and they were all involved in the January 6 attempted coup.

    What does Joe Scarborough think about the guy, Gaetz, who sits in the seat that Joe himself once occupied in Florida’s 1st District?

