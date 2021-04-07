Actions speak louder than words.
We’re donating $1 million to groups working to defend our democracy and your right to vote. Join us in taking 3 important actions: https://t.co/mo61VCidwf
— Patagonia (@patagonia) April 6, 2021
Actions speak louder than words.
We’re donating $1 million to groups working to defend our democracy and your right to vote. Join us in taking 3 important actions: https://t.co/mo61VCidwf
— Patagonia (@patagonia) April 6, 2021
One thought on “This is nice to see”
Speaking of altruistic business people how will they feel about the following.
According to the Senate parliamentarian the Democrats can use the reconciliation processor 3 more times in 2021.
Once for Biden’s infrastructure/tax increase bill and then twice more.
A smart Schumer would use the reconciliation process to pass a $15 an hour minimum wage and Medicare For All.
If the Democrats don’t win Big in 2022 after having passed 4 of the most pro-worker, pro-middle class pieces of legislation since FDR, then we should all flee to Canada.