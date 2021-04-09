One thought on “Uh oh

  1. Word on the street is that even if Matt Gaetz is convicted and sent to prison for pedophilia, he’d still be re-elected in 2022.

    Just what sort of corrupt, spiritually-bankrupt, anti-American, racist, lunatic, rednecks live in the 1st District of Florida anyway?

    Happy Birthday Joe, you must be so proud of all of those people living in the 1st district who voted for you.

