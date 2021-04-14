"In other words, the care economy is being recognized for what it is: invisible scaffolding that allows American workers to actually get the job done." https://t.co/MjPBj6nfsM
— Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) April 14, 2021
One thought on “Exactly”
When we shut the country down a year ago, 21 million+ American workers lost their jobs.
9 million of them are still unemployed.
Biden’s infrastructure plan will create 2.5 million good paying jobs. (A $15 and hour minimum wage?)
Creating millions of good paying jobs to rebuild, retrofit and construct new American infrastructure while increasing taxes on the rich and corporations to pay for the plan is a no-brainer.
Except, apparently, to the Republican Party which remains a stain on America.
Congress needs to pass Biden’s infrastructure and tax increase on the rich bill by September 1.