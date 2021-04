The team at @UCBerkeleyIRP interviewed Steven Carrillo, the active duty airman who is accused of murdering two officers of the law, and got exclusive documents of the Boogaloo militia he was part of.

This is his story https://t.co/1qZrsMW7Mq via @propublica & @frontlinepbs

— Gisela PĂ©rez de Acha (@giselilla) April 13, 2021