Brett Kavanaugh is who we said he was

A ruthless piece of self-serving shit:

Has anyone ever come off more like a 'pulls the ladder up behind himself' kind of guy than Boozy Brett Kavanaugh? https://t.co/jySAWPToGX

In dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor proved she can see a church by daylight. Edging right up to the limits of intramural politesse, Sotomayor called Kavanaugh out for the heartless gombeen this decision has revealed him to be. https://t.co/3MEsKq2Kbk

— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) April 22, 2021