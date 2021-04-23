Brett Kavanaugh is who we said he was

~ susie

A ruthless piece of self-serving shit:

  1. As for being a “self-serving shit,” Republican Kavanaugh is no different than Moscow Mitch, McCarthy, Cruz, Hawley, Gaetz, Trump etc.

    Which is why Speaker Pelosi should stop attempting to cajole Republicans into joining Democrats in setting up a bipartisan commission to investigate the events of January 6.

    Biden, by Executive Order, should set up a January 6 commission and then appoint bipartisan help, no longer in government, to run an investigation into the events of that traumatic day.
    Do it today Joe and forgetabout “unity”.

