A ruthless piece of self-serving shit:
Has anyone ever come off more like a 'pulls the ladder up behind himself' kind of guy than Boozy Brett Kavanaugh? https://t.co/jySAWPToGX
— Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) April 22, 2021
In dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor proved she can see a church by daylight. Edging right up to the limits of intramural politesse, Sotomayor called Kavanaugh out for the heartless gombeen this decision has revealed him to be. https://t.co/3MEsKq2Kbk
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) April 22, 2021
One thought on “Brett Kavanaugh is who we said he was”
As for being a “self-serving shit,” Republican Kavanaugh is no different than Moscow Mitch, McCarthy, Cruz, Hawley, Gaetz, Trump etc.
Which is why Speaker Pelosi should stop attempting to cajole Republicans into joining Democrats in setting up a bipartisan commission to investigate the events of January 6.
Biden, by Executive Order, should set up a January 6 commission and then appoint bipartisan help, no longer in government, to run an investigation into the events of that traumatic day.
Do it today Joe and forgetabout “unity”.