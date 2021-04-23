U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s reported $2 million book deal is drawing criticism from legal experts https://t.co/smae0dOTMS via @bpolitics
— John C. Ryan 🇺🇸 (@johncryan) April 22, 2021
One thought on “Greedy Amy”
“Greedy Amy” isn’t an oligarch, but she is a wealthy plutocrat like every other Republican in her “class.”
When the lawsuits begin to fly once Biden’s tax the rich bill is passed through Congress whose side will “Greedy Amy” take?
Biden wants to pay for his $2.2 trillion infrastructure bill (jobs bill) by increasing taxes on the rich and corporations.
Republicans want to pay for their laughable $568 billion infrastructure bill using vulture Capitalists hawking private equity bonds and derivatives.
There is no compromise to be had from “Greedy Amy” or her Republican plutocrat pals.
Reconciliation is the only game in town for the Democrats.