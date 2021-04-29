Giuliani's attorney per the NYT: “What they did today was legal thuggery. Why would you do this to anyone, let alone someone who was the associate attorney general, United States attorney, the mayor of NYC and the personal lawyer to the 45th president."https://t.co/7cwoYU4AOg
— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) April 28, 2021
also searched today per my CNN colleague @evanperez: the home of Washington attorney Victoria Toensing, a former federal prosecutor and Giuliani associate
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) April 28, 2021
One thought on “Poor Rudy”
As if Ghouliani is owed respect because he’s never been caught before.