This is big. FDA set to authorize Pfizer for 12-15 year-olds. Soon

About 16 million humans in this age group in US

Getting them vaccinated will help US effort to get high levels of population immunity

I have 2 such humans at home ready to get the shothttps://t.co/aXjYxE8ddL

— Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) May 3, 2021