Facebook’s Oversight Board upheld the social network’s decision to ban former president Trump four months after Capitol riot https://t.co/jOLWGt1OfA
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 5, 2021
In a statement, Trump called the decision “a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our country.” https://t.co/nrwhLVi6PC
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 5, 2021
One thought on “Kicked down the road”
Facebook is a monopoly which should be broken up asap.
Amazon, Twitter and Google are also monopolies that need to be dealt with in a similar fashion.
Isn’t Capitalism all about competition and free markets?