Kicked down the road

Facebook’s Oversight Board upheld the social network’s decision to ban former president Trump four months after Capitol riot https://t.co/jOLWGt1OfA

In a statement, Trump called the decision “a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our country.” https://t.co/nrwhLVi6PC

