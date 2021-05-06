Not that I doubted it for a second, but it’s so useful when he comes right out and says it like that:
Senator Mitch McConnell: “100 percent of my focus is on stopping this new administration.”
One hundred percent. pic.twitter.com/eqNk0RXQhy
— Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) May 5, 2021
Jen Psaki on Mitch McConnell's comment that all of his focus is on stopping the Biden administration: "I guess the contrast for people to consider is 100 percent of our focus is on delivering relief for the American people." pic.twitter.com/gRhlSCq89Z
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 5, 2021
One thought on “Sure, we should cooperate with Republicans”
What Trump and his minions like Moscow Mitch, McCarthy and Scalise are doing is ridding the Republican Party of conservative, establishment, warmongers like Cheney and Kenzinger.
Liberal, establishment, warmongers in the Democratic Party should keep what’s happening in the Republican Party in mind while deciding how to vote on Biden’s $4 trillion dollar package of pro-worker and pro-family legislation.
Most Trump cultists reason with their emotions well before they engage their brains.
That allows demagogues like Trump, and by extension the Republican Party, to sell them fear and lies like so much packaged cow s***.
For all those Republican apologists out there; the struggle within your party is all about ideology and little more.
Anyone who isn’t thoroughly enjoying watching the Republican Party disintegrate before their very eyes has no sense of irony or humor.