Facebook told to investigate its role in insurrection @CNNBusiness https://t.co/bZuSs4SOMv
— Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) May 7, 2021
One thought on “Damn straight”
“America was targeted for attack because we’re the brightest beacon for freedom and opportunity in the world,”
said George W. Bush on the evening of September 11, 2001 before a national tv audience.
That statement was false when it was made and it’s still false.
Republicans lie first and never tell the truth until they’re forced to do so.
But that doesn’t explain why the Democratic Party, Pelosi, Schumer and Biden, aren’t forcing the issue of investigating the attempted coup on January 6 ?