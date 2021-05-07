"Sen. Manchin's guiding principle is that GOP senators are sincerely interested in crafting bipartisan compromise. President Biden has also invested time and effort into the idea that Republicans are ready to deal."
They're not. Really. They're saying so:https://t.co/pgRobUKav9
— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) May 6, 2021
One thought on “Oh sure”
We will not compromise with the “Socialists” says Moscow Mitch. 100%.
Such irony.
Yesterday the Republican Governor of Florida, dullard Ron DeSantis, signed SB 90, which should be called the “Florida Voter Suppression and Nullification Act of 2021,” into law.
Ten minutes after dullard De Santos signed a blank piece of paper as a stunt for FOX, a hand full of law suits were filed.
The League of Women Voters of Florida, Black Voters Matter Fund, Florida Alliance for Retired Americans, NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, Common Cause, and the League of United Latin American Citizens all filed suit yesterday.
The Department of Justice has also been contacted and asked to open an investigation into violations of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, the 1st & 14th Amendments of the Constitution, and Title 11 of the American Disabilities Act.
Republicans are a cancer eating away at our democratic-republic.