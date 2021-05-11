I get so frustrated with people who say this didn’t happen and what’s the big deal, anyway, it only works with stupid people…
Researchers say they've uncovered a massive Facebook bot farm from the 2020 election https://t.co/PYkY1xrDFL via @MotherJones
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) May 10, 2021
2 thoughts on “Deja vu”
How do you keep from slapping the crap out of someone who says this?
Facebook, Twitter, Google and Amazon are all illegal monopolies which should be broken up.
Have you seen the $500 million dollar ship that Bezos purchased and had specially built to suit his personal needs?
Bezos and others of his ilk got sickeningly more wealthy during the Covid-19 pandemic.
There oughta be a law.