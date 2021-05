Fox's Steve Doocy got the number of Americans who have died from COVID-19 wrong three times in one segment.

Doocy: "Think about it this way folks, here in the United States of America 52,000 Americans have died from COVID, 52,000!"

The actual number is nearly 600,000 pic.twitter.com/I0x3WKOorc

— Lis Power (@LisPower1) May 20, 2021