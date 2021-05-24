"Ali" and "Yassin" are just two of the translators who spent years working with the US military in #Iraq and are STILL waiting for the US visas they were promised. In hiding and fearing for their lives while the US leaves them behind. And it's happening in #Afghanistan too. pic.twitter.com/AqlfMD2YHS
— Michael Holmes (@holmescnn) May 23, 2021
One thought on “This is shameful”
Eisenhower, Johnson, and Nixon all lied to us about the true nature of our involvement in the 15 year long war in Vietnam (Pentagon Papers).
Bush and Obama lied to us about the true nature of our involvement in the 20 year long War in Afghanistan (multiple sources).
Every president since FDR (d.1945) has been lying to us about the true nature of our involvement in the 73 year long Israel War(s).
And that includes “two-state solution” Joe Biden.
Trump thought that he could keep the peace in the ME by outsmarting the Israeli’s.
Instead Netanyahu played Trump like a fiddle and cleaned his clock.
Because the specter of the Holocaust loomed so large after WWII (the Zionists created a cottage industry out of it) the United States has never been allowed to play the role of “honest broker” in the ME.
After 73 years of a failed US policy towards Israel, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Iran, that policy must be shifted 180 degrees.
“Those who now keep clinging to the old paradigm of a two-state solution have to explain to us how separation of the two communities (in the West Bank) is going to take place when 700,000 (extremist) Israeli settlers exist in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.” Marwan Muasher, ex-foreign minister of Jordan last week.