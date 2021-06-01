Joe Manchin: Deeply Disappointed in the GOP and Prepared to Do Absolutely Nothing
I’m biased, but I think this @sambrodey piece is fantastic. https://t.co/HIPWMQOLrN
— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) June 1, 2021
Joe Manchin: Deeply Disappointed in the GOP and Prepared to Do Absolutely Nothing
I’m biased, but I think this @sambrodey piece is fantastic. https://t.co/HIPWMQOLrN
— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) June 1, 2021
One thought on “Good old Joe”
“A learned fool is more foolish than an ignorant one.” Moliere, 1672.