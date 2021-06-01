<iframe width=”600″ height=”338″ src=”//embed.crooksandliars.com/embed/dyjqMxDU” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe>
Ladies and gentlemen: Now that he’s off the hook with a presidential pardon, Trump’s former national security advisor is free to whip up extremist crowds with inflammatory rhetoric like this! Via Business Insider:
Michael Flynn, who served as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, told a crowd at a QAnon conference in Dallas, Texas, this weekend that the US should have a coup like the one in Myanmar.
On February 1, Myanmar’s military overthrew its democratically elected government and arrested its leaders. The coup immediately sparked protests across the country, prompting the junta to launch a campaign against its own citizens.
Upwards of 800 Burmese people, including at least 40 children, have been killed, according to Myanmar’s Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. More than 4,000 people have been arrested.
But sure, that’s exactly what we need here. God help us.
Amid the discussion of Mike Flynn's call for a coup, not many have mentioned that his bro Charlie remains a General.
DOD can't be too happy that the brother of a active General is calling for a coup.
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) May 31, 2021
One thought on “Your former national security advisor”
Michael Flynn is indicative of the type of human garbage that Trump took with him into the oval office and who are now in control of the “Big Lie” Party.
Flynn is a major contributor to QAnon and a spinner of many conspiracy theories.
“Where we go one, we go all.”
The first thing that Pelosi should do when she comes back from vacation next week, is set up a select committee to investigate the attempted coup on January 6.
It’s become obvious to everyone except Joe Manchin (Krysten Sinema) that the “Big Lie” Party will not investigate its role in the attempted coup on January 6.