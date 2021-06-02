Trump thinks he’ll be back by August

0 shares Share

I subscribe to what I call the “mosaic” overview of politics: namely, I gather small pieces of information and move them around until I get a sense of the big picture.

I have to say, I’m a little worried these days.

Why did Mike Flynn say what he said about a coup here? Because when coup plotters and coup planners aren't punished when their coup fails, they'll keep coming back to it, over and over until they succeed. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 1, 2021

In which ⁦@SykesCharlie⁩ gathers all the MAGA/military coup threads and publishes just minutes before ⁦@maggieNYT⁩ reports that loco Trumpo expects reinstatement by August. Be alarmed. https://t.co/7na7iRUGUE — Tim Miller (@Timodc) June 1, 2021

Wow. Flynn is such a liar, he don’t even believe what he says. https://t.co/NrSGpSlTb6 — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) June 1, 2021

Coming outta the long weekend a note to my friends in the MSM. A general who served at the highest levels of intel, then nat security for Trump, who colluded w Russia + planned a rendition w Turkey, is openly talking of a coup. Don't both sides this. Cover w the gravity it merits — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) June 1, 2021

When an entire pol party has conditioned its base that “win at all costs” is the only agenda, then the base will support 2 things w/o question:

1) A coup to overthrow a loss, in order to gain that “win”.

2) An alternate reality of lies, that promote a stolen win.#PropagandaWorks https://t.co/Nu991i8LXS — Lincoln's Bible (@LincolnsBible) June 1, 2021

Yes, I know it’s Maggie Haberman but…

Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information). https://t.co/kaXSXKnpF0 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 1, 2021

It isn’t happening in a vacuum. It is happening as he faced the possibility of an indictment from the Manhattan DA. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 1, 2021

But he is not putting out statements about the “audits” in states just for the sake of it. He’s been laser focused on them, according to several people who’ve spoken with him (as well as WaPo reporting a few weeks ago). — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 1, 2021

Here’s Marcy Wheeler, who is not exactly known for hysterical overreaction:

I think it's a grave mistake for people to dismiss Trump's plan to resume power in August as the rantings of a madman. https://t.co/3myAEWvMEw — emptywheel (@emptywheel) June 1, 2021

One reason it's not enough to say, "he's fantasizing" is because Republicans in a slew of states are taking affirmative steps to eliminate democratic elections, and Trump is sending envoys out to international allies. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) June 1, 2021

I've long said, for example, that Putin doesn't need Trump to be successful. He needs Trump to make the US ungovernable, and Trump has done a superb job of it. What might Putin promise to lead Trump to think he can seize power in August? — emptywheel (@emptywheel) June 1, 2021