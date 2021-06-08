Newly released emails sent to and from Arizona state senators reveal that Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani reached out personally to urge GOP officials there to move forward with a partisan recount of the 2020 election, despite a lack of evidence of fraudhttps://t.co/7QS2YVisM8
One thought on “Documenting the downfall of democracy”
Trumps views and the views of Bibi Netanyahu are almost identical.
Both men are corrupt, Fascist, autocrats with no redeeming social values.
Neither of these narcissistic, psychopaths is willing to transfer power and both are willing to use violence to keep it.
The democracies in Israel and the United States are in peril thanks to these two anti-democratic maniacs.
“The government you elect is the government you deserve.” Thomas Jefferson.