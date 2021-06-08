“How am I losing in the polls to a mental retard?” Trump asked, re Biden. https://t.co/N7f2hBgNVC Buzzy new details from @MichaelCBender’s new book, which, btw, you can pre-order here: https://t.co/5gnb6u9JBx pic.twitter.com/OLG6Pab6Up
One thought on “He’s such a charmer”
The Senate’s just released report on the January 6 attempted coup is a F*ing joke.
We should call it the “Big Lie” Party’s whitewash enabled by the Democrats.
Because the Senate refuses to do its job; and because Joe Biden isn’t interested in looking “partisan” so won’t do anything; the only option left open for us to discover the truth about the attempted coup on January 6 is a House select committee.
Speaker Pelosi should establish the House Select Committee Investigating the January 6 Attempted Coup.
And do it t-o-d-a-y.