One of our local snakehandlers

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “One of our local snakehandlers

  1. Head west on I-76.

    Moscow Mitch indicated today that if the “Big Lie” Party tried to run candidates like Mastriano all around the country he would step in and tip over the locals apple cart.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *