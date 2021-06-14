This is an interesting and concerning read. It's long, but no paywall.
Doug Mastriano and the Christian nationalist attack on democracy
Pennsylvania lawmaker is a Christian zealot, an academic fraud and an insurrectionist. He's the tip of the iceberghttps://t.co/xonKAQTzJa
The confusion of Christian nationalism with Christianity on the one hand and American democracy on the other reflects the main thrust of what "fourth-generation warfare" is all about, https://t.co/0WNWJOFCBs
One thought on “One of our local snakehandlers”
Head west on I-76.
Moscow Mitch indicated today that if the “Big Lie” Party tried to run candidates like Mastriano all around the country he would step in and tip over the locals apple cart.