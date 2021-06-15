2 kool 2 be 4 gotten

I had a lover
I thought he was mine
Thought I’d always be his valentine
Leaning against the railing of a Lake Charles bridge
I thought he was mine
Thought I’d always be his valentine
Leaning against the railing of a Lake Charles bridge
Overlooking the river leaning over the edge
He asked me “would you jump into the water with me?”
I told him no way baby that’s your own death you see
Too cool to be forgotten.
He asked me “would you jump into the water with me?”
I told him no way baby that’s your own death you see
Too cool to be forgotten.