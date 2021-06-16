I know for a fact they were planning out in the open. I showed someone a post on The Donald the day before the insurrection, where they were directing people with guns to a particular entry point to the Capitol and said, “The FBI has to be seeing this, right?”
A big deal:@RepMaloney: "Committee has obtained docs showing that … Parler sent the FBI evidence of planned violence in DC on January 6. Parlor referred this content to FBI for investigation OVER 50 TIMES" including "specific threats of violence being planned at the Capitol." pic.twitter.com/67ZsMxyPJn
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) June 15, 2021
One thought on “Why didn’t they do something?”
Why don’t they do something now?
Why is Pelosi dragging her feet setting up a Select Committee to investigate the January 6 attempted coup?
Why did she decide yesterday to delay any decision on forming a Select Committee for 8 to 10 days?
The House leaves town on July 2 and won’t be back until July 19 so hopefully Pelosi will make a decision well before that date?