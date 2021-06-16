Why didn’t they do something?

~ susie

I know for a fact they were planning out in the open. I showed someone a post on The Donald the day before the insurrection, where they were directing people with guns to a particular entry point to the Capitol and said, “The FBI has to be seeing this, right?”

  1. Why don’t they do something now?
    Why is Pelosi dragging her feet setting up a Select Committee to investigate the January 6 attempted coup?
    Why did she decide yesterday to delay any decision on forming a Select Committee for 8 to 10 days?
    The House leaves town on July 2 and won’t be back until July 19 so hopefully Pelosi will make a decision well before that date?

