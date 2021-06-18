Just going to leave this right here. With a smile.
Leader of Oath Keepers Allegedly Spent Some of Group's Money at Sex Shop, Gun Store https://t.co/pAkYV8WgIY
— Larry Thompson #TheResistanceContinues (@Libradad) June 17, 2021
Just going to leave this right here. With a smile.
Leader of Oath Keepers Allegedly Spent Some of Group's Money at Sex Shop, Gun Store https://t.co/pAkYV8WgIY
— Larry Thompson #TheResistanceContinues (@Libradad) June 17, 2021
One thought on “Ha, ha”
Oath Keepers leader Steward Rhodes is a 55 year old Yale Law School graduate and an Army veteran who lost his left eye in a gun accident. Rhodes lives in Montana.
Lots of wackadoos graduated from Yale Law School.