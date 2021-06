Less than 1 single years worth of the fossil fuels industries subsidies $82 billion, is enough to resurface every mile of the nations 160,000 miles of interstate highway system

With induction charging coils

And your EV would charge as it goes, never needing to stop for fuel pic.twitter.com/QvLkw1J9ty

— AltYellowstoneNatPar (@AltYelloNatPark) June 21, 2021