Most buildings were designed for an earlier climate – here's what will happen as global warming accelerates | By Ran Boydell https://t.co/EWXiDGcj99
— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) July 3, 2021
One thought on “Uh oh”
Who does the Big Lie Party represent because it certainly isn’t the American people.
A poll taken in May by Data for Progress found that 53% of Americans see global warming as a high priority.
The poll also showed that 65% supported the For the People Act,
81% want gun back round checks and 63% support a ban on assault-style weapons.
65% of Americans want the taxes on the rich and corporations increased.
Kill the filibuster Manchin and Sinema.