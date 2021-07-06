One thought on “Uh oh

  1. Who does the Big Lie Party represent because it certainly isn’t the American people.

    A poll taken in May by Data for Progress found that 53% of Americans see global warming as a high priority.

    The poll also showed that 65% supported the For the People Act,
    81% want gun back round checks and 63% support a ban on assault-style weapons.
    65% of Americans want the taxes on the rich and corporations increased.

    Kill the filibuster Manchin and Sinema.

