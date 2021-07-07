I used to get heartbreaking calls about cases like this when I was a journalist, and it was all perfectly legal. I hated not knowing how to help:
Britney's manager of more than 20 years resigned today too. I guess they both realized the public has caught on to their grift. #freebritney https://t.co/NMaj6LzoTj
— Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) July 6, 2021
🚨 UPDATE 🚨 Britney Spears’ lawyer, Sam Ingham, has resigned as well as her associated counsel Loeb & Loeb. Sadly, they have done so without facilitating a substitution of counsel. We will have to wait and see if the court will allow Britney to pick her own or choose one for her
— Britney Law Army (@BritneyLawArmy) July 6, 2021
One thought on “Free Britney”
It’s a tough life when you’re trapped in a gilded cage as Edgar Allen Poe pointed out.
Actor Jackie Coogan had a similar problem in the 1930’s except that his parents stole all of his money.
California was supposed to have corrected the situation way back then, but clearly its conservatorship laws need to be rewritten.