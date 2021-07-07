Free Britney

~ susie

I used to get heartbreaking calls about cases like this when I was a journalist, and it was all perfectly legal. I hated not knowing how to help:

  1. It’s a tough life when you’re trapped in a gilded cage as Edgar Allen Poe pointed out.
    Actor Jackie Coogan had a similar problem in the 1930’s except that his parents stole all of his money.
    California was supposed to have corrected the situation way back then, but clearly its conservatorship laws need to be rewritten.

