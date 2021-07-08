Politico reports that the only Rs eager to join 1/6 committee are Marjorie Greene/Jim Jordan types. "Serious" Rs have no interest. This shows a real probe has no upside for Rs: Only full fabulists/insurrectionists can make this work for them. New piece:https://t.co/HQ2FF95sJC
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) July 7, 2021
One thought on “There ARE no serious Republicans”
The latest iteration of anger, or grievance, politics was introduced into America’s body politic by Republicans Newt Gingrich and Dick Armey in 1994 with their Contract on America.
Their slogan was “Win elections by any means necessary.”
Ex-FOX executive Preston Padden recently claimed that FOX was a perpetual lie machine.
Padden also said that Rupert Murdoch was more interested in making money –a profit–than he was in preserving our democratic-republic.
Padden was in a position to know.
OAN is a straight up propaganda outlet whose “news” is written, produced and directed by Trumps allies.
Newsmax is currently having an identity crises because it’s beating both FOX and CNN and it can’t decide what it wants to be when it grows up.
The Big Lie Party is just that.