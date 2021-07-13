If you only watch 1 thing tonight, please watch this rather chilling video that my producer, the great & powerful Ivy Green made, putting Trump's lying pro-terror words on Fox over images of the actual violence from January 6th.#mustwatch @MehdiHasanShow pic.twitter.com/JGkI6K1Ox8
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 13, 2021
One thought on “Reality”
No one expects the Fascist leader of the Big Lie Party to tell the truth at this late date do they?
When the Fascist oligarchs gave their blessing to Trumps run for the presidency they were fully aware that he was a authoritarian psychopath and they couldn’t have cared less.
Birds of a feather flock together.