It appears that every bad thing we thought about Trump and Putin was true, according to this bombshell from The Guardian. #Trump #Putin #kompromat https://t.co/jS4GzKPIFy
— Crooks and Liars (@crooksandliars) July 15, 2021
It appears that every bad thing we thought about Trump and Putin was true, according to this bombshell from The Guardian. #Trump #Putin #kompromat https://t.co/jS4GzKPIFy
— Crooks and Liars (@crooksandliars) July 15, 2021
One thought on “Putin’s boy”
Russia is a gangsterocracy with Putin in charge.
That Trump would find common cause with a fellow gangster is no surprise.