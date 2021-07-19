He’s the unqualified son of a Fox News host and only thinks in right wing memes:
Doocy: For how long has the administration been spying on people’s Facebook profiles looking for vaccine misinformation?
Psaki: That was quite a loaded and inaccurate question pic.twitter.com/RB2ySmebU1
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 16, 2021
Reporter: "What's your message to platforms like Facebook?"
President Biden: "They're killing people. The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated and they’re killing people”
— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 16, 2021
One thought on “Like father, like son”
The Bush Family’s ethics and motivation are on full display for all the world to see in the person of George P. Bush.
Republican Bush is running for Attorney General in the fascist state of Texas.
George P. made his bones last week by visiting traitor Trump at his Bedminster, New Jersey fiefdom and kissing the Orange Man’s ring.
“Have you no shame, sir?”