Like father, like son

He’s the unqualified son of a Fox News host and only thinks in right wing memes:

Doocy: For how long has the administration been spying on people’s Facebook profiles looking for vaccine misinformation?

Psaki: That was quite a loaded and inaccurate question pic.twitter.com/RB2ySmebU1 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 16, 2021