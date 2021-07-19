Like father, like son

~ susie

He’s the unqualified son of a Fox News host and only thinks in right wing memes:

Published by susie

One thought on “Like father, like son

  1. The Bush Family’s ethics and motivation are on full display for all the world to see in the person of George P. Bush.

    Republican Bush is running for Attorney General in the fascist state of Texas.

    George P. made his bones last week by visiting traitor Trump at his Bedminster, New Jersey fiefdom and kissing the Orange Man’s ring.

    “Have you no shame, sir?”

