Unbelievable

UPDATE: Turn out it was Bill Barr who declined to prosecute. Reporters got it wrong!

💯 The Garland DOJ will follow the tradition of allowing the white, wealthy and well-connected to crime without consequence with the rationale that if it looks the other way for elite felons regardless of political party, it’s all good. That’s not justicehttps://t.co/WDLtJ5uD66

— Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) July 19, 2021