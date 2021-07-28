I hate that she’s making me respect her

"We cannot leave the violence of January 6th and its causes un-investigated," Rep. Cheney says.
"We must also know what happened every minute of that day in the White House. Every phone call, every conversation, every meeting leading up to, during, and after the attack." pic.twitter.com/vX7Ybap6ON
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 27, 2021
.@Liz_Cheney responds to GOP efforts to downplay the J6 attack:
"If I were saying [what GOP leadership is saying], I'd be ashamed of myself. What happened is absolutely clear. We had intolerable cruelty, a mob that was assembled by Trump & was provoked by him. He lit the flame." pic.twitter.com/vHateyyV28
— The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) July 27, 2021