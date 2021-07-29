Tornado night

~ susie

I spent a half-hour tonight sitting in the hallway, waiting out a tornado warning. It never hit here (I don’t think we got more than a sprinkle of rain) but it did hit the Hellmouth, where I used to live north of here. It hit the local mall, and took down a nearby car dealership where a lot of people were reported to be sheltering.

I hate tornadoes.

 

