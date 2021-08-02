Sooner or later, the cult members notice he’s been killing them, and then what?
This is not good. FL is now in uncharted territory with 21.7K new cases reported today (the largest single day number of new cases). 108 new deaths. This wave is now larger than all previous waves. 10,187 hospitalized (83% of its all-time pandemic high). Time to change gears: pic.twitter.com/4wJ3PpWaJL
— Thomas P. Bossert (@TomBossert) July 31, 2021
One thought on “I don’t understand Republicans”
Without a shadow of a doubt Big Lie Party Governors Ron DeSantis (FL), Greg Abbott (TX), and Kristi Noem (SD) along with notable Fascists Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley are running to be the Big Lie Party’s presidential nominee in 2024.
All of these idiots are opposed to mandating Covid vaccinations because, they say, such a mandate “would be a grave threat to our freedoms.”
US school districts across the country mandate the following shots before any kid can attend school:
* Chicken pox
* Measles, Mumps, Rubella
* Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis
* Hepatitis
*Polio
The Fascist, extremists who make up the bulk of the Big Lie Party will sacrifice the lives of any American, including their own voters, simply to satisfy the QAnon simpletons who make up their base.
‘Charlie’ McCarthy, Moscow Mitch, Jim Jordan, Mo Brooks and the rest of the Big Lie Party officials are in this for the power and the money……period.
They will walk over dead bodies if necessary to accomplish that goal.