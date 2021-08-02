I don’t understand Republicans

Sooner or later, the cult members notice he’s been killing them, and then what?

  1. Without a shadow of a doubt Big Lie Party Governors Ron DeSantis (FL), Greg Abbott (TX), and Kristi Noem (SD) along with notable Fascists Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley are running to be the Big Lie Party’s presidential nominee in 2024.

    All of these idiots are opposed to mandating Covid vaccinations because, they say, such a mandate “would be a grave threat to our freedoms.”

    US school districts across the country mandate the following shots before any kid can attend school:

    * Chicken pox
    * Measles, Mumps, Rubella
    * Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis
    * Hepatitis
    *Polio

    The Fascist, extremists who make up the bulk of the Big Lie Party will sacrifice the lives of any American, including their own voters, simply to satisfy the QAnon simpletons who make up their base.

    ‘Charlie’ McCarthy, Moscow Mitch, Jim Jordan, Mo Brooks and the rest of the Big Lie Party officials are in this for the power and the money……period.
    They will walk over dead bodies if necessary to accomplish that goal.

