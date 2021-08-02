I don’t understand Republicans

Sooner or later, the cult members notice he’s been killing them, and then what?

This is not good. FL is now in uncharted territory with 21.7K new cases reported today (the largest single day number of new cases). 108 new deaths. This wave is now larger than all previous waves. 10,187 hospitalized (83% of its all-time pandemic high). Time to change gears: pic.twitter.com/4wJ3PpWaJL

— Thomas P. Bossert (@TomBossert) July 31, 2021