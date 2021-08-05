Really good explanation of why breakthrough infections do not mean vaccines failing & why 3rd shot for immunocompromised is indicated to prevent severe breakthroughs.https://t.co/Nnvk3i9sTx
— Monica Gandhi MD, MPH (@MonicaGandhi9) August 5, 2021
Really good explanation of why breakthrough infections do not mean vaccines failing & why 3rd shot for immunocompromised is indicated to prevent severe breakthroughs.https://t.co/Nnvk3i9sTx
— Monica Gandhi MD, MPH (@MonicaGandhi9) August 5, 2021
3 thoughts on “How it works”
Wear a mask, keep your distance, avoid large crowds, wash your hands, and get vaccinated.
Each of those is a mitigation technique meant to keep you out of the hospital and out of the cemetery.
None of them is a 100% cure.
Epidemiology and immunology are way above my pay grade. However, isn’t it self-defeating for wealthy countries to arrogate to themselves the right to a 3rd booster shot when vaccination rates in many poor countries are so low? What is the relative gain in terms of infection spread of a third shot against using scarce vaccine and production capacity to increase vaccination in poor countries? We know for certain that the more cases there are, the more mutations of the virus we will see. And it is absolutely clear that new variants spread quickly from “3rd world” to “1st world” regions.
“If we burn, you burn with us.” – Katniss
Never more true?
p.s. Of course, the really big issue is patent rights to the vaccine formula. Early on, the Biden adm said they would suspend those rights so that capable production facilities world wide could manufacture vaccine. Now: crickets.
Perhaps there is no clearer demonstration that all political entities in the US value property rights over reducing suffering and saving lives. China, seeing the vacuum created by this insanity, is ramping up distribution of vaccines worldwide.
Meanwhile, the big patent holders, whose research was significantly underwritten by Fed money, announce price increases for vaccine.