Broken pieces

Les Sampou was a successful Boston-area acoustic blues musician — but she always wanted to make a rock album, and this was it. (I really love it.) BUT the Boston college radio stations and venues sort of blacklisted her. They saw this music as a betrayal of her roots.

Because she couldn’t get any airplay for the album, she couldn’t book any band gigs and she eventually went back to playing blues music. But she has since written some good stuff she sold as soundtrack music, so she did get to finally do her thing. (Yay.)