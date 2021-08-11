😳Under CA’s recall law, unless >50% vote no on recall, CA cld end up w/ a MAGA governor who receives <6% of votes. If CA Senator Feinstein (88 years old) can’t finish her term, the new Governor appoints her replacement. #VoteNoOnRecall @IAmPoliticsGirl
— Jennifer Cohn ✍🏻 📢 (@jennycohn1) August 10, 2021
One thought on “Damn it, Californians!”
The Democratic Establishment running California politics needs a good beating.
Does that mean that Governor “Lockdown” should be replaced by the Pig Lie Party’s Larry Elder?
Naw.
But it does mean that Newsome’s political career, like Cuomo’s, should end in disgrace and 88 year-old Diane Feinstein should be pressured to resign today because she’s senile.