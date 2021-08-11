Damn it, Californians!

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “Damn it, Californians!

  1. The Democratic Establishment running California politics needs a good beating.
    Does that mean that Governor “Lockdown” should be replaced by the Pig Lie Party’s Larry Elder?
    Naw.
    But it does mean that Newsome’s political career, like Cuomo’s, should end in disgrace and 88 year-old Diane Feinstein should be pressured to resign today because she’s senile.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *