Eyes on the prize

An ugly truth: Republicans can win back power while speaking almost exclusively to their alternate information universe, and withdrawing from the conversation about some of our deepest challenges. How? By taking the House via gerrymanders alone. My latest:https://t.co/t1zNc5CJcX
Are either Democratic or Big Lie Party politicians really ready to get rid of gerrymandering? Or limit campaign contributions? Or do anything meaningful to clean up our election system?
We know that the Big Lie Party is actively fighting to reverse voting rights, but it doesn’t appear that the Democrats are in any big rush to correct things.
January 6, 2021 began way back in 1947 when FDR died and Harry Truman, who replaced Henry Wallace as VP, took office.
The momentum grew in the early 1950’s with the rise of Republican Senator Joe McCarthy and his hatchet man Roy Cohn.
Roy Cohn and his hatchet man Roger Stone (who sports a tattoo of Nixon on his back) have been a political force in both political parties since 1960.
Those who planned the January 6 coup include Roger Stone, Steve Bannon (Mercer billionaires), General Mike Flynn (QAnon), Stephen Miller, Congresspeople Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan, Mo Brooks, Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Post Master General Louis DeJoy, media personalities Hannity, Tucker, etc.
All of these traitors should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.