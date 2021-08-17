Journalism through a prism

The coverage of the fall of Afghanistan is the logical outgrowth of access journalism in foreign policy. It's fundamentally dishonest but in a personal way. There is no such thing as objectivity but you'd think these people would be a helluva lot more self-aware than they are. https://t.co/3nDXOVcF6O
Most every talking head in every sort of media outlet, left, right and center, is saying this about Afghanistan, ” Blah, blah, blah, the Taliban are horrible people, blah, blah, blah, we’re all gonna die, blah, blah, blah. (Rinse and repeat)
No wonder the American people don’t trust the media.
We need fewer empty talking heads raging on about things that they know little or nothing about.
In this case the media knows little about the people of Afghanistan (except for what the warmongers are telling them) which includes the Taliban who’ve lived in the country for hundreds of years.