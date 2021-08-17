Journalism through a prism

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “Journalism through a prism

  1. Most every talking head in every sort of media outlet, left, right and center, is saying this about Afghanistan, ” Blah, blah, blah, the Taliban are horrible people, blah, blah, blah, we’re all gonna die, blah, blah, blah. (Rinse and repeat)

    No wonder the American people don’t trust the media.
    We need fewer empty talking heads raging on about things that they know little or nothing about.
    In this case the media knows little about the people of Afghanistan (except for what the warmongers are telling them) which includes the Taliban who’ve lived in the country for hundreds of years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *