Journalism through a prism

The coverage of the fall of Afghanistan is the logical outgrowth of access journalism in foreign policy. It's fundamentally dishonest but in a personal way. There is no such thing as objectivity but you'd think these people would be a helluva lot more self-aware than they are. https://t.co/3nDXOVcF6O

— RufusKingIsNotAmused (@is_rufus) August 16, 2021