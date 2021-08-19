Trump admin broke law with visa delays for Afghans, Iraqis who worked for U.S., judge rules https://t.co/AE8k3KY7Af
— BJ (@HillBeverlyhill) August 18, 2021
Trump admin broke law with visa delays for Afghans, Iraqis who worked for U.S., judge rules https://t.co/AE8k3KY7Af
— BJ (@HillBeverlyhill) August 18, 2021
One thought on “You knew he was behind this”
Biden, “We will stay until every American is out of Afghanistan. If that means staying past August 31, then we will.”
That is a meaningless and disingenuous statement (just the kind of statement every politician likes to make) because the Taliban are in charge of Afghanistan and the Kabul Airport and not Americans.
We are the invited guests of the Taliban.
They’ve said that we may evacuated American citizens and others.
When the Taliban decides that we, their invited guests, have overstayed our welcome they will ask us to leave.
Whether that will be before or after August 31, is entirely up to them.
It is not up to Joe Biden or the warmongers in Congress or the media.
Hopefully the military has a fully operational plan ready to evacuate, on a moments notice, the 5000 or 6000 troops who flew in from Qatar to secure the airport.