This is Woody O’Rourke.

In 2019, he was turned away from his local football team because he has Down Syndrome.

Brentford FC found out and invited him to a game.

This week, he was in the stands celebrating their first #PremiereLeague win in 74 years.pic.twitter.com/w8VTT5Pb9g

— Goodable (@Goodable) August 21, 2021