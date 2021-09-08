The world’s most predictable exercise in public hypocrisy is unfolding right on schedule. https://t.co/jCNTunfczC
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) September 7, 2021
One thought on “Kevin McCarthy, role model”
It’s galling to be lectured at by Afghan ex-pats who left their country and are now living in the West.
The US is responsible for the future of Afghanistan they demand.
The US gave up the lives of 2500+ Americans, and spent $2 trillion taxpayer dollars and 20 years trying to secure the future of Afghanistan.
If these Afghan ex-pats feel so strongly about creating a peaceful and inclusive Afghanistan, why are they sniping at Americans while living comfortable and lucrative lives in the West?
Why aren’t they back in Afghanistan taking care of business?
Hypocrites just like the Big Lie Party loves.