Joe Biden has had it with your unvaccinated shit

President Biden makes an appeal to unvaccinated Americans with a sweeping new plan to combat the latest Covid-19 surge in the US: “What more is there to wait for, what more do you need to see? We have made vaccinations free, safe and convenient.” https://t.co/QIJSiR5L37 pic.twitter.com/SW72vEaYvI — CNN (@CNN) September 9, 2021

As he lays out a new plan to combat the latest Covid-19 surge, Biden warns the US is in a “tough stretch” of the pandemic: “While America is in much better shape than it was seven months ago … we’re in the tough stretch and it could last for a while” https://t.co/gYBSNZStcE pic.twitter.com/pl9uyD2poF — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 9, 2021

President Biden says the TSA will double the fines for travelers who refuse to mask. "And by the way, show some respect." He says the anger toward flight attendants is "wrong, it's ugly." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 9, 2021