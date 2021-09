📍BREAKING—At last—new data on 2-doses of Johnson & Johnson's #vaccine (doses 56 days apart) is 94% effective against symptomatic #COVID19, thus comparable to Moderna/Pfizer. And 100% effective against severe COVID. Booster for 1 dose works well too. 🧵https://t.co/3nPkodOjuG pic.twitter.com/DizjWt9NYX

— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) September 21, 2021